Edo deputy governor locked out of office in rift with Obaseki

Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State, was locked out of his office at the Government House in Benin City on Monday, deepening a rift with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu and Obaseki have been having a running battle over next year’s succession. Obaseki’s two-term tenure will end in 2024 and Shaibu, who has been his deputy since 2016, is inching to succeed him, whereas Obaseki has his mind on someone else.

The crisis has escalated in recent months, with Shaibu accusing Obaseki of plotting his impeachment and heading for the court to block such a move. He later withdrew the suit following the intervention of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains and stakeholders in the state.

But the rift has continued, with the deputy governor’s office being moved to an uncompleted building outside Edo Government House and his media team being disbanded after an altercation between Shaibu and some aides of Obaseki.

On Monday, Shaibu arrived at the Government House to find the gate leading to his office under lock and key. He was forced to turn back and return to his new office.

The incident has sparked outrage among Shaibu’s supporters, who have accused Obaseki of abuse of power and victimization. The PDP has also condemned the action, calling on Obaseki to resolve his differences with his deputy amicably.

It remains to be seen what the next step will be for Shaibu. He has vowed to continue to carry out his duties as deputy governor, but it is unclear how he will be able to do so if he is denied access to his office at the Government House.