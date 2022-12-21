Edo Assembly passes N321.4bn 2023 budget

The Edo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the 2023 budget estimates of N321.4 billion as against the N320.35 billion presented to the House by Governor Godwin Obaseki a month ago.

BusinessDay reports that the governor had in November presented the 2023 budget estimates of N320.35bn to the State House of Assembly for consideration.

The approved budget by the House comprises recurrent expenditure and capital expenditure estimates of N135.8bn and N185.7bn, respectively.

Read also: LG autonomy: Workers protest against lawmakers in Ondo

The passage of the budget was a sequel to the consideration of the report of the house committee on budget and appropriation on the year 2023 appropriation bill and budget estimate presented by its chairman, Ephraim Aluebhosele, during plenary in Benin City.

Aluebhosele said during the budget consideration, that the committee came up with a robust report for an additional N1bn added to the ministry of roads and bridges.

The House at the committee of a whole considered the report of the standing committee and, subsequently, approved an increase from the earlier proposed sum of N320.35bn to N321.4bn as total expenditures.

Marcus Onobun, speaker of the House, consequently, directed Audu Omogbai, the clerk of the Assembly to forward relevant clean copies of the resolution and approval to relevant authorities for assent.