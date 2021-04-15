Edo 2020: Okowa congratulates victorious Team Delta

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated the state’s contingent to the just-concluded 20th National Sports Festival in Edo for emerging overall winners of the games.

Team Delta, the defending champions of the competition, topped the medals table with 158 gold, 126 silver and 110 bronze, hauling a total of 394 medals.

The host, Edo, came second with 129 gold, 104 silver and 108 bronze, while Bayelsa won 56 gold, 55 silver and 58 bronze medals to place third.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Thursday, in Asaba, the governor lauded the contingent for outstanding performance and for sustaining the state’s winning streak at the sports fiesta which accounted for the successful defence of the title it won in the last edition in 2018.

According to him, Team Delta has again brought honour to our state by winning the competition for the sixth consecutive time.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate members of the victorious ‘Team Delta’ for once again bringing honour to our great state with their sixth consecutive wins at the National Sports Festival.

Read Also: Delta wins bid to host 2022 National Sports Festival

“Just like I said before your departure to Benin for the games, you all went through trying times preparing for the 20th edition of the festival and I am glad that by the grace of God, with discipline, perseverance and motivation, you have once again bought the trophy home.

“Although we had a stiff contest from the host, we were able to maintain our unassailable lead and we give God all the glory.

“Let me assure you that because you have kept your own side of the bargain by winning the competition again, the state government remains irrevocably committed to rewarding medalists at the competition,” Okowa said.

He commended Delta State Sports Commission officials and coaches of Team Delta for leading the contingent to victory.

The governor also lauded Edo State Government for not only being able to host the festival after several postponements, but doing so successfully and grandiosely