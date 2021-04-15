Delta wins bid to host 2022 National Sports Festival

Following the emergence of Team Delta as the overall winner of the games at the National Sports Festival in Edo, Delta State will be the host of the 21st edition of the festival in 2022.

Delta State won 384 medals, comprised 158 gold, 116 silver and 110 bronze to retain the trophy. Host, Edo State took second position with 341 medals, while Bayelsa came out third winning 169 medals.

Of the 1,965 medals won by the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Sokoto and Taraba States went home with three and two bronze medals respectively.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the festival on Wednesday night in Benin City, Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development congratulated Delta State for emerging overall champion of the biennial event.

Dare, represented by Nebeolisa Anako, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said “I’m glad to note that the Federal Government received bids to host the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival in 2022 from six states namely: Delta, Ebonyi, Imo, Kaduna, Kano and Ogun.

“Following the evaluation of the bids and the physical visitation to the prospective States, I hereby announce Delta State as the next host of the National Sports Festival in 2022”.

The sports festival commenced on Friday, April 2 and ended on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.