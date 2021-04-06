Sports Festival: We are hosting to unite Nigeria, not for financial gains – Obaseki

The Edo State government on Sunday said the hosting of the 20th National Sports Festival tagged, “Edo 2020,” is part of its contribution to uniting the country.

The state governor, Godwin Obaseki, made the remarks while receiving the torch of unity to kick start the national festival at Government House in Benin City.

Obaseki, who added that the state government would not be gaining financially from the festival, noted that the festival was geared towards promoting unity among Nigerians and encouraging the young ones to display their sports talents.

The governor, while receiving the torch of unity from Peter Nelson, South-South director for the National Sports Festival, said Nigeria as one united and indivisible entity just like every other entity had its own challenges.

He expressed confidence that the country would overcome its challenges and remain stronger together as a nation.

Read Also: Hope rises for businesses as Edo hosts National Sports Festival

“As you are all aware, the National Sports Festival is a festival of unity, the festival that brings the entire country together. More than ever before in our history, we need to come together at this time.

“That is why Edo State government decided that in spite of all the challenges and difficulties from the pandemic, we made sure that we still hold the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival in Benin City.

“We are hosting the sports festival at this time not because we are going to make something out of it; certainly we will not. But what is important to us as patriotic Nigerians is that we believe that we need to begin to do things to heal the land.

“We need to do things that will bring our people together, to bring hope, restore the confidence and optimism in the lives of our young people,” the governor said.