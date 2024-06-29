ECOWAS Vice President calls for unity amidst member state withdrawals

Damtien Tchintchibidja, the Vice President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, has called for unity and strategic action following the recent withdrawals of Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali from the organization.

Speaking at the 35th meeting of the Committee on Administration and Finance in Abuja on Friday, Tchintchibidja stressed the critical importance of maintaining regional cohesion to ensure ongoing development and integration.

Tchintchibidja acknowledged the difficult circumstances surrounding the meeting, noting that it was taking place amid significant regional and global uncertainties.

“I would like to remind you that the meeting of this day is held in a challenging context, characterised by uncertainties on a regional and global level.

“The announced withdrawal of our three member states appeals to us all in more than one way. We must put everything in place to safeguard our unity, our secular ties”, Tchintchibidja emphasized

She also emphasized the need to take decisive steps to preserve the unity, deep-rooted connections, and spirit of fraternity and solidarity among the remaining member states, which are essential for inclusive development.

The Vice President warned that the withdrawals could severely impact the region’s integration efforts and hinder economic and social development.

Tchintchibidja urged all delegates to focus on achieving regional integration objectives through unity and cooperation.

“By staying united and working together, we will achieve the objectives of regional integration for harmonious development in favour of our citizens,” she said.

Calling on member states to adhere to the protocol relating to community development, Tchintchibidja stressed the need for efficient fund recovery mechanisms.

She also highlighted ongoing institutional reforms aimed at improving the organisation’s efficiency.