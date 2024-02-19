Economy: PDP governors ask APC-led FG to resign

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have urged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to resign if they cannot help Nigerians out of the various problems plaguing them.

Cyril Maduabum, the director-general, PDP Governors’ Forum, in a statement this weekend, said the governors, while noting that the hardship and suffering being faced by Nigerians have no tribal, religious or party colouration, stressed that “a hungry man is an angry man”.

According to him, “The PDP governors expressly pointed out that the buck ultimately stops at the president’s table as the chief executive officer of Nigeria and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation, the chief salesman and leader of Nigeria.

“The PDP-GF, nonetheless, assured that as stakeholders in governance, it would continue to work collaboratively with the president in finding lasting solutions to “a very difficult situation created or exacerbated by the APC since 2015”.

This is coming as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has also directed its members and affiliate unions to begin mobilisation for a two-day national protest on February 27 and 28, should the Federal Government failed to implement all the agreements signed with the union in October 2023, at the expiration of its 14-day ultimatum.

Joe Ajaero, president of the NLC, warned that the proposed nationwide strike would follow, about seven days after, adding that “the NLC was no longer interested in government’s empty talks”

“We are tired of the government’s empty talks and promises, now we want to see actions”

He also urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately implement the agreement and restore faith in the democratic process, as Nigerians were struggling to survive.

The PDP governors in the statement on Saturday, also frowned at the statement credited to Mohammed Idris, minister of information, APC Governors’ Forum and other officials of the APC-led Federal Government who criticised the the PDP-GF for their suggestions, advice and patriotic intervention on the way forward for the country in a communique issued at the end of their recent meeting in Abuja.