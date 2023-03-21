Economy on focus as ICLED Business School marks 20th anniversary

The ICLED Business School (IBS), Lekki, Lagos, is beaming searchlight around the Nigerian economy in a democratic environment, as it holds its 20th business anniversary lecture.

The topic of the lecture scheduled for April 1, at the University of Lagos, Akoka, is, “The Business Economic Outlook for the Nigerian Economy in the 11th Democratic Dispensation.”

The lecture is to be delivered by Kayode Familoni, a professor of Economics, popularly known as Dr KAFA. Familoni is an erudite scholar, who has taught many Nigerian successful businesses and women that passed through the department of Economics, University of Lagos, Akoka, from the 1970s for decades.

According to the convener of the anniversary lecture and founder of ICLED Business School, Lekki, Olajumoke Familoni, also a professor, the lecture is intended to create economic awareness for the Nigerian nation in light of the current economic situation.

“We will be adding our own contribution to what it will take to improve the business situation in the nation, while a report of the programme will also be publicized thereafter.

“The free business lecture kick-starts the activities to mark our 20th anniversary. We will also be holding different programmes to continue to enhance the development of youth and entrepreneurship in the nation.

Our business school has affiliates in Spain, UK and U.S.A. They issue certificates for our programmes in Executive Education and MBA programmes,” she added.

Familoni listed the key points of the lecture to include “Where are we today in Nigerian economic growth and development?; the implications of ensuring a developed business market and way forward; what must we must do to move Nigeria forward in the light of the myriad of challenges in a battered economy.”

In addition to other activities lined up for the anniversary celebration, she said that there will also be a visit to an orphanage in Abeokuta, Ogun State, opening of an ICLED Centre in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, and an anniversary dinner later in the year.