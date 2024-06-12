Ebonyi Govs’ Wife Flags-off 2024 Maternal Newborn campaign in the state

MARY-Maudline Nwifuru Wife of the Ebonyi state governor, has flagged off the campaign for the 2024, Newborn and Child Health Week in the state.

Mrs Nwifuru retreated from her commitment to prioritise women’s and children’s affairs in her project.

The flag-off took place at Ndufu Echara, MCH Onuebonyi in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

She called for commitment and compassion of health workers during the one-week exercise across the 13 LGA.

“The services provided during this week are designed to empower you with the knowledge and resources necessary to ensure the health and safety of your children.

“I encourage everyone to take advantage of the services offered and to share this information with others in your community,” Nwifuru said.

Dr. Moses Ekuma, Commissioner in a remark said that the exercise was aimed at delivering an integrated package of preventive health services which is cost-effective for improving maternal and child health survival.

Ekuma said that the exercise would capture children under the age of five years with routine immunisation vaccines and vitamin A supplements.

He said exercises would also include, de-worming tablets, screening for malnutrition, birth registration and promotion of other child protection services.

“In this first round of MNHCW, we call on stakeholders, the market women, teachers religious and traditional leaders to release their children, motherscaregiverss to accept the service being provided.

“I affirm the commitment of the present administration to the good health of our citizens and building of a healthy state,” Ekuma said.

He commended development and implementing partners, especially Helen KelleInternationalal, UNICEF, and WHO, among others for their technical and financial support to the state.