Ebonyi government allocates landed property to Nigeria export processing zone

Ebonyi State Government has allocated a parcel of Land to Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority for that for export processing business in the State.

The State Governor Engr David Nweze Umah while handing over the allocation paper to the Managing Director of the Authority, professor Adosoji Adasugba, expressed the hope that the project

when completed Will stimulate the economy of the State and create employment.

Represented by Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, Umahi said his administration is in a hurry to develop the state, and therefore is would explore available opportunities to achieve the target.

He appealed to the Federal Government to expedite actions on the project for the benefit of the people.

The Managing Director Prof Adesugba said NEPZA is saddled with the responsibility to establish, license, regulate and operate highly efficient Free Zones by providing a highly competitive incentive scheme, excellent support facilities, and service for the purpose of creating an enabling environment for export manufacturing and other commercial activities.

He said it was attracted to Ebonyi by the Member Representing Abakalik /Izzi Federal Constituency, Barr Sylvester Ogbaga, and commended the zeal so far shown by Ebonyi State Government to embrace it.

Barr Sylvester Ogbaga said efforts will be made to capture the project in the 2021 budget for speedy completion.