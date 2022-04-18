Easter: Benin Monarch calls for end to ASUU strike as Obaseki preaches love

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has called for a resolution of the disagreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that has led to the downing of tools of the lecturers and halted academic activities in government-owned tertiary institutions for over a month now.

In a congratulatory message to commemorate Easter, which was signed by Victor Ogiemwanre, acting chief press secretary to the Oba of Benin and issued to newsmen in Benin City, the Oba equally urged Christians to pray against insecurity across the country, sustain peace and harmony among the comity of nations.

The monarch also enjoined all Christians, irrespective of their denominations to use the period to reflect on the significant teachings of Jesus Christ and endeavour to follow the footsteps of Christ in their day-to-day living.

“Oba of Benin rejoices with Christians on the occasion of Easter, which is used to commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“While congratulating all Christians, the Benin monarch calls on all Christians to fervently pray for the nation’s leaders and alluded his voice to the calls for the amicable resolution of the disagreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the lingering strike action of ASUU which has crippled academic activities in government-owned tertiary institutions,” Oba Ewuare II said.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, on his part, tasked Christians across the country to emulate the virtues of tolerance, love and selflessness as adopted by Jesus Christ in commemoration of Good Friday.

Obaseki, who gave the charge in a message to mark the Good Friday, a Christian holiday, in preparation for the Easter celebration, said: “As the Christian faithful celebrate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Calvary, I urge everyone to take this opportunity to reflect on the significance of this day which embodies Christ’s love for mankind by imbibing the virtues of love, tolerance and selflessness.

“It is only when we are able to tolerate and accommodate others; love one another irrespective of religious, political, ethnic, or ideological differences, and live selflessly as Jesus Christ did by sacrificing his life on the cross, that we will be able to tackle the many challenges facing us as a country and people.

“As we celebrate Good Friday, I urge all to be our brother’s keeper, uphold the spirit of togetherness, and remain resolute on our love for God and our nation.”