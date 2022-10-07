Dukiya launches ‘Ontario’ estate in Epe, urges clients to seize opportunity

In a bid to invest in the fast-growing and best-selling Epe community, one of the leading estate firms in Lagos State, Dukiya Investments, recently launched its inexpensive housing project, Ontario, located just behind Lagos State University of Education to alleviate the problem of housing deficiency in the state.

Speaking during the launching of the project at the site, the co-founder and head of business development of the firm, Lukman Shobowale, said everyone now wants a piece of Epe because it offers a sea of endless possibilities, those which are not obtainable in other areas of Lagos currently.

Shobowale continued, “There are endless opportunities in owning a piece of land in Epe, those who do, have not just become proud asset owners but are also building transgenerational wealth, a legacy of wealth for their kids now and even their kids’ kids.

“Real estate investment is one of the surest ways for anyone to build ‘old money’ heritage, so good that their generations to come can tap into the massive results of their smart investment decision.”

He asserted that buying and selling Ontario, the current bestselling real estate property is a decision that prospective clients will not regret because either they buy and keep or build on it immediately, they will make a good profit.

Reacting, the co-founder and head of strategy and growth of the firm, Bayo Lawal, enunciated that Ontario is a project with short and long-term plans stressing that it is strategically located behind the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and close to the major road because the company wants their prospective clients to get value for their money.

Lawal said, “Only the road alone is a great value for clients’ money. And opening the easiest route for the place will skyrocket the price of the land because it will now equate to a direct link to LASUED in just a few minutes.

“Our plan for this estate is great and it will offer the enjoyment of Canada in Nigeria. The roads are structured to be motorable to users. We are not promising what our company cannot offer.”

In her remark, one of the sales partners, Beverly Akhagbeni, said that Dukiya is a company that talks and does what it promises, emphasizing that she believes that the Return On Investment (ROI) of the project will be massive looking at the strategic location it is.

In the same vein, another sales partner, Ifeoluwa Aina, opined that Ontario is a fantastic project that has high potential in the heart city of Epe.

“The perimeter fencing tells you more about what you should expect from this project. It’s a great facility that will in no time develop to become something massive looking at the selling points of silicon valley, Alaro city, and new international airport stationed to be in Epe.

During the questions and answers segment, both Shobowale and Lawal shed more light on the reasons why people should invest in the Ontario project adding that the residential and commercial purposes of the estate will not be compromised and that the dualisation of commercial purposes will not be entertained.

The launching had in attendance notable and professional real estate sales partners across the country, members of Dukiya sales army and many cooperate investors.