DSTV ends Ultimate Love show a week early to flatten virus curve

Ultimate Love, a Nigerian reality competition series created by Multichoice Nigeria for DSTV will come to an early end amid the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The reality TV show which was set up to help 23 single Nigerians find love was scheduled to end by 5th of April 2020.

But according to DSTV Nigeria, it was pertinent that it joined the effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, hence the show will now end Match 29, a week early.

“Due to the growing concern of the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria, kindly be informed that the Ultimate Love reality TV show will now end on Match 29,” DSTV Nigeria said in a document seen by BusinessDay on Tuesday.

The number of persons infected with coronavirus in Nigeria climbed to 46 early Wednesday as two more cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

One of the confirmed cases was from Bauchi State and the other from the Federal Capital Territory.

While acknowledging that the Ultimate Love reality show has garnered appreciable fans and viewers across Africa, DSTV Nigeria said it was important that it joined effort with the Government and global public health officials to fight the spread of coronavirus.

“The final voting will, therefore, open on Wednesday, 25 Match at 10 pm WAT and close on Friday Match 27 at 9 pm WAT, ” it said.

Meanwhile, Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Health Commissioner said every participant at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) were at risk of the deadly coronavirus and advised that they self-isolate

“I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at Eko Hotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to COVID19 Infection,” Abayomi tweeted on Tuesday.