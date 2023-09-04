DSS uncovers plot to mobilise youths for violent protest

On Monday, the Department of State Services (DSS) said it had uncovered plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters.

According to the DSS Intelligence reports, the plotters include politicians desperately mobilizing unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth and disgruntled groups for the planned action.

The service also disclosed in a statement that it has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.

“Given this development, University Vice-Chancellors and Heads of Tertiary Institutions are advised to discourage their students from engaging in acts that derail public peace.

“Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conduct against law and order,” the statement warned.

The DSS warned those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps. This is more so that it will not hesitate to come against persons and groups behind the devious plans legally.

The warning comes as the presidential election petition tribunal is set to hear final arguments in a case challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

The tribunal has fixed September 6 for the final hearing of the case.The DSS’s warning is a reminder of the political tensions that exist in Nigeria.

The country has a history of violent protests, and the DSS is concerned that these protests could be used to destabilize the government.

The DSS’s statement also warns politicians who may be planning to use violence to achieve their political goals. The DSS has clarified that it will not tolerate any attempt to subvert national security.

The warning is likely to be welcomed by many Nigerians concerned about the country’s political situation.