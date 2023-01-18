Dry port: Oyo to compensate land owners

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday said compensation would be paid to those whose lands were acquired for the construction of Inland Dry Port within the next few weeks.

The governor also promised that the issue of complaints over lands acquired for the dry port and Ilutuntun Business District would be looked into.

The governor, who stated this while campaigning across Akinyele local council area, maintained that ongoing projects such as the Inland Dry Port, the African Development Bank’s Agro Processing Zone, the Oyo State government-initiated Ilutuntun City as well as the multifarious infrastructure projects put in place by his administration, will make Akinyele the richest local government in the state within the next five to 10 years.

Makinde declared that the next five years will bring about a huge transformation in the fortunes of Akinyele local government area in the state. He said his claim would come to pass because of the various landmark projects and infrastructure being put up in the area.