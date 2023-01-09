Oyo to set up rural electrification board in Ibarapa zone – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde says his administration will set up a rural electrification board to address power supply in Ibarapa zone of Oyo State.

The governor said the plan was to fully connect Ibarapa and carry the area along in the rural electrification plan of the state.

Makinde, who addressed thousands of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members on Saturday during a political campaign at Igboora, said: “I know that you have the challenge of electricity supply here.

“I want those who are in the opposition party to come forward so that I can officially receive them here and within the next one and a half week, we will set up the rural electrification board here. I requested for an indigene of Ibarapaland to be part of the board, and very soon, they will come and do the needful on the issue of power supply.

Makinde said the reconstruction of Eruwa- Ibadan road will begin in two weeks. He said: “We promised that our infrastructure will target our economy and we are doing that. I am happy that the road from Igboora junction to Iganna has been awarded to a contractor and work has begun already.

“The previous government embezzled the funds allocated to construct the Eruwa to Ibadan road project, but in the next two weeks, work will begin on the road.”

“Few weeks back, I promised that we would flag-off the 2023 campaign here in the Ibarapa zone and that is what we are doing here today. The state flag-off is what is happening here, but by the time we begin the LG to LG campaign, I will come back to tell you what Ibarapaland will benefit in the next administration.

“So, God has been helping us in Oyo State to do what is right for our people. We have paid the salary of civil servants consistently for 44 months out of 48. We cancelled the N3,000 levy for our students so they can go to schools without any hitch.

In their separate remarks, PDP leaders in Ibarapa zone, Olusola Ayandele and Ademola Eniade, appreciated Governor Makinde for the infrastructure development and other achievements across Ibarapaland.

They said the governor has fulfilled his electoral promises made to the people of Ibarapaland. The duo added that all towns in Ibarapa were behind Makinde, adding that the people will vote massively for all the candidates of PDP.

Similarly, the deputy national coordinator of the National Association of Nigeria Students, (NANS), John Alao, described Governor Makinde as the best governor the state has ever had. He lauded the governor for his tremendous achievements in the education sector and for bringing peace to the state.