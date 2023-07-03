Do not fail Nigeria, Tinubu charges service chiefs

President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged the newly appointed security chiefs not to fail the country.

The president gave the charge during his first meeting with the service chiefs in Abuja.

Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), who spoke to State House journalists, after the meeting, said the president mandated the service chiefs to ensure the security of the citizens, adding that, “We have resolved to secure this country.”

Ribadu, who noted that the crime rate has dropped, however, assured it will continue to go down.

“We’re going to work tirelessly to ensure that we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace, stability and let’s get our lives back”

“If you see the record of crimes and activities of criminals are going down, it will continue to go down.

“Nigerians have seen the quality of the people that are given opportunity; they are probably some of the best we have and they are not going to fail you, they’ll certainly deliver”

“Where we are today and you can see already things are improving in our country.

He said that the service chiefs, at the meeting, “thank Mr President for the opportunity he gave us to serve our country and to serve his own government”

“We also pledged our loyalty to him, Nigeria and Nigerians. We believe the choice he made is the right one, the correct one, and we know what he wants for this country.

“He gave us the assurance that he’s with us hundred percent. He told us that we must work as a team and that there’s work to be done, he’ll expect us to deliver and we’re grateful for the opportunity. That’s why we are here”