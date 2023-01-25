Diesel shortage grounds Abuja-Kaduna train service

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed that Monday’s train delay between Abuja and Kaduna was caused by a diesel shortage.

Following customers’ concerns, Pascal Nnorli, manager of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS), in a statement on Tuesday, apologised to customers affected by the delay.

According to Nnorli, the diesel received fell short of the required standard and was out rightly rejected following a mandated laboratory test.

The manager said the test is carried out on all liquid “used on the rolling stock, locomotives inclusive, to ensure that the right specifications are utilised”.

The statement assured that operations would return to normal as the management was working to resolve the situation.

The Abuja-Kaduna train service resumed on December 5, 2022, after more than eight months of suspension following a terrorist attack, which claimed some lives and led to kidnap of several other passengers.