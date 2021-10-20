Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s anti-apartheid campaigner has died

South Africa’s famous anti-apartheid campaigner, Bishop Desmond Tutu, has died at the age of 90.

Stephen Moreo, Bishop of Johannesburg, announced this via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Moreo’s account stated, “ATTENTION. The Anglican Diocese of Johannesburg receives now the sad news of the death of our dearest Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

“The Most Reverend Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu dies at 90. Official note to be released soon.”

Tutu was renowned for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist. Between 1985 to 1986 he was the Bishop of Johannesburg and then the Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996. He was the first black African to hold both positions