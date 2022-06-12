Democracy Day: Glo hails Nigerians’ resilience, urges unity

Globacom, a telecommunications company, has commended the resilience of Nigerians and their efforts to ensure that democracy was sustained in the past 23 years.

The company, in a goodwill message to Nigerians on the occasion of Democracy Day, urged all to continue to support the government at all levels to improve their quality of life and ensure the development of the country.

Globacom encouraged Nigerians to lay aside their differences and come together to tap into the power of diversity inherent in the country, adding that it is only in unity that Nigeria can thrive.

Read also: Democracy Day: Abiru calls for national unity

“Keeping the country united is a great way to honour the heroes of our democracy. Nigerians should, therefore, tap into the power of diversity inherent in the country by joining hands to sustain the territorial integrity of the country at all cost,” it said.

The company urged Nigerians who are known to be vibrant, diligent and hardworking people in different parts of the world to strive at all times to preserve the good image of the country.

Globacom added that it would continue to empower its subscribers and Nigerians at large with world-class telecommunication services and unlimited opportunities to excel in their endeavour.