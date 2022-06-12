Democracy Day: Abiru calls for national unity

The Chairman, Senate Committee on industries and the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial district, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has called on Nigerians to foster national unity, stressing that there is hope for the nation.

Abiru, who stated this in his goodwill message to commemorate 2022 Democracy Day, urged Nigerians not to give up on the country. He said great nations that are celebrated today have had their fair share of national tribulations and challenges in their journey into nationhood.

“I join esteemed constituents of the Lagos East Senatorial District and Nigerians in general in commemorating 2022 Democracy Day.

“No doubt, the democratic journey that started in 1999 is not without hiccups. The challenges notwithstanding, we should not be quick to dismiss commemoration of Democracy Day especially the tortuous June 12 struggle as non-event.

“Nations that are celebrated for their high democratic ethos today have had their own share of tribulations in their journey. The United States of America that is reputed as the bastion of the world’s democracy is obviously not without her challenges,” he said.

According to him, “Despite imperfections and challenges, I urge all Nigerians not to despair but rather continue to seek ways of consolidating gains of the nation’s fledgling democracy.

“’As we get set for the 2023 general elections, I call on all eligible residents in the Lagos East Senatorial District in particular and Nigeria in general to register for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and ensure they discharge their civic duty during elections.”

According to him, “Like I have always said, our challenges are daunting but not insurmountable. Let’s keep hope alive. Nigeria shall be great again.’’