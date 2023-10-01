Delta guber: Omo-Agege heads to Appeal Court as tribunal’s verdict favours Oborevwori

Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta State candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the April 18 governorship election, has rejected the verdict of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba, which on Friday struck out his petition in favour of Sheriff Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Omo-Agege in a statement issued by Sunny Areh, his media adviser shortly after the judgement, and made available to BusinessDay Sunday in Asaba, said he has directed his legal team to immediately proceed with an appeal against the judgment of the tribunal that upheld the election of Oborevwori as governor of the state.

Omo-Agege, who is the immediate past deputy Senate president of Nigeria, said the tribunal failed to reckon with the fundamental flaws in the March 18, 2023 governorship election that mortally rendered the declaration of the PDP as the winner untenable.

“It is a no brainer that the Tribunal operated under a very challenging environment. It therefore, ignored the unassailable evidence adduced to question the validity of lawful votes as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I respect the decision of the Tribunal, but it is flawed. I have no doubt that these flaws which the Tribunal failed to address will be dispassionately evaluated at the Court of Appeal.

“I have, therefore, directed my legal team to immediately proceed to the Court of Appeal and continue with the fight to restore the sanctity of the people’s vote”, Senator Omo-Agege stated.

The three-man tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchagu, had held that the petitioners failed to prove allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, corrupt practices beyond a reasonable doubt.