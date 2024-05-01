Delta govt devises security mechanism, begins data capturing of artisans

The Delta State Taskforce Committee for the implementation and enforcement of registration process for immigrants, labourers and scavengers, has commenced data capturing of all the artisans operating in the State.

This comes after weeks of rigorous sensitization and public enlightenment excercise by the Committee.

BusinessDay reports that the concerned residents had been uncomfortable with the rate at which unidentified individuals from various parts of the Country and neighbouring Countries flooded Asaba, the Delta State Capital.

Read also: Delta State Governor mourns passing of Iyase of Asaba, Onyeobi

Such concerned residents claimed to be menial job workers and they were seen at various strategic locations of the metropolis, a development seen to be defacing the aesthetics and negatively impacting the entry points to the State capital and other parts of the State.

The capturing exercise began at the Artisans’ Convergence Centre along Oki Road, within Asaba metropolis and expected to continue the following days in other locations of the city.

Meanwhile, the Committee described the artisans’ turnout as very impressive, saying the Committee’s action would help tame insecurity in the city as the capturing exercise would enable true identities of the artisans.