Delta State Governor mourns passing of Iyase of Asaba, Onyeobi

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the Iyase of Asaba, Chief Patrick Onyeobi, who passed away at the age of 90.

Chief Onyeobi, a former Secretary to Government and Head of the Civil Service of the defunct Bendel State, breathed his last as the Diokpa of Idumuojei village, Umuezei Quarters, Asaba.

In a heartfelt condolence message relayed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, Governor Oborevwori lamented the loss of Chief Onyeobi, highlighting his invaluable contributions to the traditional institution in the state capital.

The Governor described the late Chief Onyeobi as a remarkable individual, a model administrator, and a community leader with exceptional leadership qualities, whose legacy has left an indelible mark on his community and the state.

Governor Oborevwori remarked, “The passing of Chief Patrick Onyeobi is a significant loss to his family, Idumuojei village, the people of Asaba, and Delta State. His dedication to service and his outstanding accomplishments set him apart as a beacon of inspiration and a role model for generations to come.”

He further stated, “Chief Onyeobi’s enduring legacy will forever be cherished as a symbol of Asaba’s rich traditional heritage. His name resonated widely across the defunct Bendel State and Nigeria, underscoring his profound impact on society.”

The Governor concluded his message by offering prayers for the repose of Chief Onyeobi’s soul and extending his support to the bereaved family and friends during this difficult time.

The passing of Chief Patrick Onyeobi marks the end of an era for a man whose life and achievements have left an indelible mark on the history of Delta State and beyond.