Sheriff Oborevwori, the Delta State governor, has visited, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6 Division Nigerian Army, overseeing matters in the Ukuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta where at least 16 soldiers were killed Thursday.

Currently, the community has been cordoned off by the Nigerian army and no one is allowed to enter. Tension is still rife around the community as the soldiers mounted Armored Personal Carrier vehicles to block the community entrance gate.

It is widely believed that the primary objective behind Governor Oborevwori’s presence in the community was to receive a briefing from Major General Abdussalam, who serves as the 10th General Officer Commanding

As the governor and the GOC made their way into the community, journalists accompanying them were abruptly halted at Bomadi and instructed to turn back. This restriction on media access only added to the mystery surrounding the purpose of the high-profile visit.

Details regarding the discussions and outcomes of the meeting between the governor and Major General Abdussalam remain undisclosed, leaving the public eager to learn more about the developments in Ukuama.

The recent tragedy at the Okuama community, where soldiers lost their lives, sparked a wave of concern and unrest in the region. Such high-ranking officials in the affected area hinted at the gravity of the situation and the need for swift and decisive actions to address the underlying issues.

The community of Ukuama awaited answers and justice for the fallen soldiers, hoping that the governor’s visit signaled a step towards accountability and resolution.

Despite the obstacles and uncertainties surrounding the investigation into the soldiers’ deaths, the presence of Governor Oborevwori and Major General Abdussalam in Ukuama served as a glimmer of hope for a community grappling with loss and tragedy.

The need for thorough and impartial inquiries into the events that transpired in Okuama became more pressing than ever, as the search for truth and justice gained momentum in the aftermath of the devastating incident.