Delta demands collective efforts against tuberculosis

In a bid to address the rising number of Tuberculosis cases in Delta State, the State Government has called for collective efforts to control the disease and work towards a Tuberculosis-free society.

The call was made by Joseph Onojaeme, Delta State Commissioner for Health as part of activities marking the 2024 World Tuberculosis Day.

Onojaeme emphasized the urgency and importance of taking action to shape the future of TB Control in Delta State. He revealed that in 2022, only 4,949 TB cases were identified and treated out of an estimated 13,632 cases in the State, leaving 8,683 cases undiagnosed.

Highlighting the TB burden in Delta State, the Commissioner noted that the State ranked as the 11th highest TB burden State among the 36 States and FCT in Nigeria, expressing concern over the fact that every untreated TB patient could potentially infect 10-15 people in just one year.

To combat the disease, Delta State has taken proactive measures by ensuring access to new diagnostic tools. The State has procured 10 color gene xpert machines, provided treatment regimens, and made cutting-edge technologies available. Additionally, treatment for TB is offered free of charge in State Government-owned hospitals.

As the World commemorates World Tuberculosis Day, the Delta State Government calls on all citizens to recommit to the fight against TB and join hands in efforts to control and ultimately eliminate this deadly disease from the State.

“Delta State continues to play her role in providing the enabling environment for the implementing partners in providing quality TB services such as integrated medical outreaches, funding for focused State supervision of DOTS facilities and training and re-training of the TB Team at all levels in the 25 LGAs as well as, ensuring access and opening of new diagnostic sites, support to logistics on shipment of sputum samples and treatment medicines”, the Commissioner said.

BusinessDay reports that the theme for this year’s World TB Day, Echoing the Spirit of Determination, is “Yes! We Can End TB” while the slogan of the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme (NTBLCP) is “No gree for TB! Check am ooh!” emphasized the power of collective action and recognized the tireless efforts of health workers, communities, and civil society.

Onojaeme however called for the scaling up of diagnosis, prevention, treatment and the wise allocation of resources to combat TB through the investment in innovations, as new TB vaccine is on the horizon.

While advocating for more community engagement to end stigmatization, Onojaeme stressed that it would go a long way to break down barriers and foster compassion as the voice of every Deltan matters and actions count in addressing the scourge.