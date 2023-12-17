ASR Africa, USAID deliver 10 tuberculosis treatment centres in Nigeria

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has completed the renovation of ten Tuberculosis Directly Observed Treatment Short-Course (DOTS) centres in identified Primary Health care centres across seven states in Nigeria.

The philanthropic organisation which is committed to delivering sustainable impact in health, education, and social development across Africa, made this happen in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). ASR Africa renovated these centres under its HIV/TB Intervention Support programme.

At the handover ceremony in Akinyele Primary Health Centre Alimosho, Lagos Nigeria, Ubon Udoh, the MD/CEO of ASR Africa, speaking on behalf of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of ASR Africa, applauded the USAID team for their intervention and their partnership with the Government of Nigeria in the eradication of tuberculosis in the country.

He commended the governments of Kano, Rivers, Katsina, Bauchi, Anambra, Oyo, and Lagos States, and the respective agencies who worked to deliver on the project’s success.

According to him, after the installation of the TB machines, over 22,108 samples have already been taken in all the centres combined, out of which confirmed positive cases are receiving expert medical treatment.

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Africa’s Health, Education, and Social Development.

On her part, Anne Patterson, the Mission Director, USAID Nigeria, represented by Omosalewa Oyelaran, Deputy Director, HIV/TB Office, USAID Nigeria, thanked the founder of ASR Africa for collaborating with USAID and invigorating the fight against tuberculosis and HIV in country.

She added that the partnership with ASR Africa Initiative has provided critical support to reducing the burden of the disease and ensure a better quality of life for those affected.

“I would like to appreciate ASR Africa for bringing this health facility close to us to enable our people to access quick diagnosis and treatment,” said Olabisi Adebayo, Mosan Okunola LCDA Chairperson.

“We will take ownership of this facility and embark on advocacy exercise within the LCDA to ensure proper education about the danger of tuberculosis and the available treatment courtesy of ASR Africa.”

With a donation of $500,000 drawn from the ASR Africa’s Fund for Social Development and Renewal, the partnership objectives include curbing TB and HIV in Nigeria and addressing Sexual and Gender-based Violence SGBV through supporting survivors with the provision of dignity kits in USAID-supported Sexual Assault Response Centres.