Defence chief urges intensified airstrikes against security threats

General Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s chief of defence staff (CDS), has called for intensified air operations and continued synergy among the armed forces to defeat security threats in the country.

Emphasising the importance of discipline and teamwork, Musa noted that overcoming the current threats requires all hands on deck, with a unified approach among the services and other security agencies.

Musa also commended the armed forces of Nigeria for their recent operational successes in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, and other criminal activities across the country.

He spoke during a briefing at the strategic operations centre, headquarters, Nigerian Air Force.

Musa expressed satisfaction with the renewed efforts of the service in combating oil theft in the Niger Delta region, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to increase oil production.

He acknowledged the significant challenges facing the country but remained optimistic, stressing that these challenges are surmountable through teamwork and sustained collaboration among the services and other security agencies.

The CDS also emphasised the critical need for discipline within the ranks, noting that achieving the desired security outcomes requires collective effort. He reassured the Nigerian Air Force personnel of his full commitment to providing the necessary support to ensure their success in securing the nation.

Musa particularly praised the leadership of the chief of the air staff, Hasan Abubakar, for encouraging the NAF to maintain its momentum and continue working closely with other services.

He highlighted the importance of enhancing synergy and intensifying air operations to disrupt the activities of terrorists and criminal elements, thereby creating favourable conditions for successful ground operations.

The CDS was accompanied by Emeka Onumajuru, chief of defence operations and other senior staff officers during the briefing.