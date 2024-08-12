Police command vows upholding justice, adequate security in Kwara 

The Kwara State Police Command through its intensified efforts for n combating crime, has made significant arrests of criminals and recovered several ammunitions across the state.

Briefing journalists at the police headquarters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Victor Olaiya, Commissioner of Police, disclosed that three individuals—Ridwan Alabi, Taiye Olarewaju, and Adebayo Habibullahi were detained in connection with the gruesome murder of two young men at the Insomnia Night Club in Tanke.

The Commissioner said: “the suspects admitted to being members of the Eiye Secret Cult Confraternity.”

He added that based on the police intervention to prevent an initiation ceremony by the ‘Aiye’ cult group in Agbo-Oba, the command arrested five individuals and seized a Beretta pistol along with various criminal charms.

In a separate operation, the police revealed that it dismantled a kidnap syndicate, which led to the arrest of four suspects and uncovered their key figures.

Further actions equally led to the arrest of a suspect involved in transformer theft around Oja-Iya and additional arrests related to kidnap and homicide in Manasara village.

Moreover, the police thwarted an armed robbery attempt, recovered a stolen motorcycle and apprehended the suspects involved.

Other significant arrests include:

Four suspects—Babuga Usman, Yunusa Yakubu, Sani Usman, and Abdullahi Bello—for conspiracy and kidnapping.

Idris Hussain for criminal trespass, mischief, and theft.

Five individuals—Umar Shehu, Musa Fulani, Ahmadu Majo, Bello Usman, and Mamud Afeez—were for conspiracy, aiding/abetting, illegal possession of firearms, and kidnapping.

Four suspects—Mohammed Manman, Abubakar Mohammed, Aliyu Abubakar, and Abubakar Abdulkareem—for conspiracy to commit kidnap, and culpable homicide.

Two suspects- Wasiu Ibrahim and Idowu Jamiufor armed robbery.

The Police Command, however, called on residents to continue or report suspicious activities, emphasizing its commitment to upholding justice and maintaining order within the state.