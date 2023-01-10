Deeper Life rebrands its daily devotional ‘Daily Manna’

In a bid to reach a greater audience, the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM) has rebranded its ‘Daily Manna’, a devotional material with the introduction of an exclusive app and a website.

William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the ministry said the daily manna is a devotional material aimed at spreading the message of Jesus Christ to families across the world.

He stated this on Wednesday 4 January at the media unveiling of the rebranded Daily Manna Devotional at the Church headquarters in Lagos.

The rebranded Christian material is now available in app and on website freely, while the daily devotional messages on the platform pop-up at midnight.

The contents are displayed for every user to read and there is an audio version of the text that can be downloaded and shared across all social media platforms.

According to Kumuyi, the publication, which started in 2004, has today become a household feature for many Christian families for their family devotion and fellowship.

Kumuyi, who was represented by DCLM Church Secretary, Samuel Afuwape, noted that Daily devotion is a product of not just writers or communication experts but men of prayer, saying that prayer brings only what God has given to them.

Read also: Adeboye to church: Get your PVCs ready, I may tell you whom to vote

Rufus Akinyele, vice chancellor, Maranatha University, in a keynote address said that the Daily Manna is a spiritual compass that beautifully collates, presents and articulates God’s infallible solutions on various human worries and contentions.

According to him, the contents help individuals and nations to see the things that are missing in the quest for fulfillment and social advancement.

Akinyele noted that at 82, Kumuyi’s voice has remained vigorous, maybe even more so now, in pointing men and women in the direction that brings enduring hope, peace and fulfillment in life.

He added that with its unimpeachable trademark of illuminating Bible texts and divinely-guide anecdotes that reveal God’s instruction on how to victoriously handle the vicissitudes of life, the Daily Manna, as a devotional, offers valuable roadmap to God’s template for lasting success.

Its aesthetics has been greatly enhanced with the introduction of two editions- the paperback (standard) and the deluxe version produced in a leather cover.”

“The biggest component of the rebranded Daily Manna is the development of an exclusive app and a website for the Daily Manna. This will encourage e-consumption of the daily devotional, especially by the youth population,” he said.

Akinyele further said that the assurance of abiding calmness, healing and sustenance that the diligent reader stands to access from Daily Manna takes him far above today’s topsy-turvy world.