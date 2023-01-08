Adeboye to church: Get your PVCs ready, I may tell you whom to vote

Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church has advised Nigerians to get their permanent Voter Cards ready to vote for candidates of their choice in the 2023 general election.

Adeboye disclosed this on Friday night at the RCCG monthly Holy Ghost Service at the church’s international headquarters, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The cleric, who is one of the most respected pastors globally, noted that he may guide Nigerians on who to vote for if God reveals the would be winner to him before the polls.

“Get your PVCs ready. If He (God) doesn’t say anything, when it is time to vote, vote as the Spirit of God will direct you. If He tells me, well, I may tell you or I may not,” Adeboye said.

He added that anyone prophesying the possible winner of the 2023 presidential election is lying as God has not spoken on that.

“Anyone who is prophesying now (that) this is the fellow who will win is deceiving you.

You know why? Daddy (God) has not spoken yet; He hasn’t said anything… For one reason or the other, He has been very quiet on this one.” Adeboye said.

Few weeks left until the February 25 presidential poll in Nigeria in which a successor would be elected for incumbent Muhammadu Buhari, campaigns and lobbying for support is at an advanced stage among the leading presidential candidates.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed 18 presidential candidates for the presidential poll; however, most of them have been inactive and only waiting for the final minute to step-down and endorse any of the leading candidates.

Only four candidates are seen as front runner in the presidential race they are; Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).