December TalkExchange Poll: What Captured Your Attention in 2024?

As 2024 draws to a close, BusinessDay is reflecting on the year’s most engaging moments through our readers’ favourite articles. These pieces not only informed but also sparked meaningful conversations on issues shaping Nigeria and the world. Below are the top 10 most-read stories of the year on our freemium platform.

1. Anthony Joshua suspended from boxing

Fans followed the unexpected suspension of Nigeria’s boxing icon, eager for updates on its impact on his career.

2. Meet the world’s richest woman ever: Owns more wealth than Musk, Arnault, Bezos, and Mark combined

A deep dive into the woman whose fortune outpaced billionaires like Musk and Bezos, sparking debates on global wealth.

3. Top 10 richest countries in Africa in 2024 – IMF

This article examined Africa’s wealthiest nations, highlighting GDP growth and economic strategies.

4. Here are new electricity charges for DisCos as subsidy goes

A breakdown of the subsidy removal and its effects on electricity pricing and household budgets.

5. How to correct name, date of birth, others on NIN using mobile app

A practical guide on updating National Identification Number details, widely shared for its simplicity.

6. Meet the 10 youngest billionaires in Nigeria

Readers explored the industries and achievements of Nigeria’s youngest financial trailblazers.

7. Top 10 richest states in Nigeria ranked by GDP

This piece detailed the leading states in GDP, sparking discussions on economic disparities.

8. Top 5 cement manufacturers in Nigeria and current prices

An essential read on key players in the cement market and trends shaping construction costs.

9. Meet over 50 wealthy Nigerians and their industries

A comprehensive look at individuals driving Nigeria’s economy across diverse sectors.

10. Meet the richest people from 14 states in Nigeria

Stories of success from across the country, showcasing regional achievements and economic resilience.

