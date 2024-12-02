Why Nigerians may not elect a female President in 2027

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 presidential election, the potential for a female candidate to lead the country remains a topic of discussion.

Although some Nigerians are open to the idea, the majority still view gender as a major barrier to female leadership at the highest level. The challenges women face in Nigerian politics are deeply rooted in cultural, societal, and political factors that often hinder their access to leadership positions.

To gauge public perception, a recent survey conducted through the BusinessDay November TalkExchange poll offers valuable insights into public opinions regarding the barriers women face in becoming Nigeria’s president in 2027.

Public opinion on female leadership

Recent polling data reveals a notable division in public opinion about the prospect of a female president. The majority, 24.3%, expressed confidence in a woman’s ability to lead Nigeria effectively. However, a significant 52.9% of respondents said they would support a female candidate, but only if she has demonstrated proven leadership experience.

Despite these positive figures, the poll also highlighted a concerning 8.6% who believe that women are not fit to lead the country, illustrating the persistent gender biases that influence political decision-making. Cultural and historical perceptions, particularly in a country with a deeply entrenched patriarchal structure, continue to affect the perception of women’s leadership capabilities.

The influence of gender on voting decisions

When asked about the importance of gender in voting decisions, a majority of 67.1% affirmed that gender does not matter; they would vote based on a candidate’s abilities and policies. However, 21.4% indicated that gender does have some importance, although they would prioritise factors such as experience and competence over gender.

The remaining 7.1% stated that gender is somewhat important, but they would only vote for a woman if she was exceptionally qualified. A small minority, 4.3%, held the view that gender should be the most significant factor in their voting decisions, revealing the persistent influence of traditional gender roles in some quarters.

Tribe and religion in leadership selection

The poll also revealed that most Nigerians (95.7%) are open to voting for a candidate from a different tribe or religion. This reflects a growing desire to prioritise leadership abilities over ethnic and religious affiliations, with voters recognising the importance of competence in governing the country effectively.

Only a small minority (4.3%) expressed a preference for candidates from their tribe or religion.

The role of ethnicity and religion in leadership selection

When asked whether religion or ethnicity should influence leadership selection in Nigeria, 70% of respondents affirmed that leadership should be based on merit, not religion or ethnicity. This shows that a majority of Nigerians favour leaders who are chosen based on their qualifications and ability to govern, rather than factors like ethnic background or religious affiliation.

However, 20% of respondents felt that while merit should be the primary consideration, religion and ethnicity should be factored in to ensure balance and inclusivity.

A smaller percentage, 8.6%, believed that it was important for leaders to represent the country’s diversity, while only 1.4% felt Nigeria should prioritise leaders from specific ethnic or religious groups.

The qualities of a Nigerian president

The survey asked respondents to select up to three qualities they believe a Nigerian president should possess. The results reveal a strong preference for integrity, competence, and the ability to foster unity.

81.4% of respondents ranked integrity and honesty as the most important quality. This reflects a widespread desire for leaders who can inspire trust and govern transparently, addressing Nigeria’s longstanding issues with corruption and accountability.

72.9% prioritised strong economic and financial management skills, a clear indication of the public’s concern for Nigeria’s struggling economy. With high unemployment rates, inflation, and fiscal instability, Nigerians are seeking leaders who can effectively manage resources and promote growth.

71.4% valued the ability to unite the country, irrespective of tribe or religion. Given Nigeria’s diverse and often polarised population, this highlights a desire for leaders who can bridge divides and promote national cohesion.

70% of respondents emphasised the importance of a vision for the future and sustainable development. This points to a growing awareness of the need for forward-thinking leadership that prioritises long-term solutions over short-term gains.

40% highlighted the need for a strong understanding of global affairs and diplomacy, recognising the importance of positioning Nigeria as a global player and improving international relations.

17.1% believed that charisma and public speaking ability were critical traits. While not as highly ranked, this reflects the importance of communication skills in rallying support and articulating policies.

10% of respondents considered military or security experience essential, indicating that while security remains a concern, it is not as dominant a priority as other qualities.

Respondents shared their opinion on the biggest barriers to a woman becoming president of Nigeria in 2027

1. Cultural and Societal Norms

Patriarchy and Gender Bias: Many highlight the deeply patriarchal nature of Nigerian society. As one respondent put it, “Majority of Nigerians are orthodox in their thoughts, believing women can’t handle places of authority and will tend to misuse power.”

Religious and Traditional Beliefs: Religion plays a significant role in shaping attitudes, with one person stating, “The biggest challenge is perception based on religion and culture.”

2. Political and Structural Challenges

Male-Dominated Political Space: Respondents stress the dominance of men in politics. “The polity is just too corrupt and messed up for a woman to become president right now,” one noted. Another added, “Till we have a female governor that has performed excellently well, that’s when we should be talking about a female president.”

Lack of Political Experience: “Women cannot be president of Nigeria… because they lack experience,” said one respondent. Another emphasised, “That leadership quality should be displayed at the state level before going federal.”

3. Economic Barriers

Campaign Financing: Financial constraints were mentioned repeatedly, with one respondent stating, “Running for president in Nigeria requires substantial financial resources, and women often face challenges in accessing the funding required for a nationwide campaign.”

4. Public Perception and Media Bias

Negative Stereotypes: Women face harsher public scrutiny, as highlighted by one response: “Female candidates are often subjected to harsher scrutiny in the media. Their competence, marital status, and personal lives are frequently criticised.”

Electability Concerns: “A female presidential candidate might succeed if the public believes she is backed by powerful men,” observed one respondent.

5. Security and Intimidation

Harassment and Violence: “Women in politics frequently face gender-based violence, including threats, harassment, and physical intimidation, which discourages their participation,” one noted.

6. Cultural Readiness

Societal Mindset: Several respondents argued that Nigeria isn’t ready for a female president. One stated plainly, “The Nigerian people are not ready to elect a woman president for now.” Another added, “It’s really unfortunate because there are so many qualified women in Nigeria.”

7. Past Perceptions of Female Leadership

Scepticism Rooted in Experience: “Past experience set by women appointed to important positions” has shaped negative public perceptions about women’s leadership.

8. Lack of Representation and Mentorship

Mentorship Gaps: Respondents noted that “limited mentorship opportunities and representation in leadership roles hinder women from gaining the visibility and experience needed to contest for the presidency.”

Chisom Michael

