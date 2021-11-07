Death of Ironsi’s wife end of glorious chapter in Nigeria’s history – Ikpeazu

The death of Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi, wife of the late Aguiyi Ironsi, former military head of state, marks the end of a glorious chapter in Nigeria’s history, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, has said.

Ikpeazu described the late Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, as a great woman who exhibited nobility, hard work and comportment during her life time.

Ikpeazu, who was speaking at the funeral service for the late Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi held at St Theresa’s Catholic Church, Afara Ukwu, Umuahia said that the deceased believed and worked for the peace, progress and unity of Abia State and Nigeria.

The governor also said he felt a deep sense of personal loss as he tapped from the wealth of experience of the late former first lady of Nigeria.

While noting that the faith of the deceased in the unity of Nigeria never waned, the Abia State governor said that her death marked the end of a glorious chapter in Nigeria’s history.

Ikpeazu noted that the late Aguiyi-Ironsi, a general in the Army, was the real father of Nigerian unity since he was the head of state, who promulgated the decree that unified Nigeria, noting that the murder of the man signaled the start of the threat to the unity of the country.

Read also: Abia to sustain support to police, others -Ikpeazu

The governor urged Nigerians to learn to extend hands of fellowship across various nationalities and prayed that the burial would mark an end to all cases of injustice across the land with a view to giving the people a new hope to live as brothers and build a greater nation.

Henry Maduka, chancellor of Umuahia Catholic Diocese, in a homily, stressed the need for Christians to turn to the word of God for solutions to the many problems confronting the nation.

He described the late Noble Lady Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi as a worthy Christian, who reposed absolute trust in God and the Catholic faith, which enabled her to surmount the difficult task of bringing up her children after the painful death of her husband.

In a remark on behalf of the Aguiyi-Ironsi family, the first son of the deceased and former Minister of Defense, Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, thanked the governor and host of others for identifying with the family.

He described his mother as an example to Nigerian women who championed the cause for the rights of women, saying that she will be sorely missed.

The funeral service which was presided over by the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia, Luscius Ugorji also had in attendance, the Deputy Governor, Ude Okochukwu and his wife, former Governor and Senator representing Abia Central, Theodore Orji and wife; Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe; former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara; the President, Abia State Customary Court of Appeal, Okey Nwamuo; Austin Akobundu, Secretary to Government, Chris Ezem and other members of the State Executive Council.

Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze J. N. Nwabeke, Service Commanders, Chairman of the Abia State Advisory Council, Anagha Ezikpe and other distinguished Nigerians graced the ceremony.