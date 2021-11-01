Abia to sustain support to police, others -Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has pledged sustained government support to the police and other security agencies in the state to maintain peace and order in the state.

Ikpeazu made the pledge in Aba, the state’s commercial hub, during the commissioning of operational headquarters of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), initiated by Johnbull Obioguru, the unit’s commander with support from the public.

The Abia State governor, who was represented at the event, by Sopuruchi Bekee, the state’s commissioner for Homeland Security, observed that the partnership has restored confidence in the society and would create sustainable relationship between the police and Aba residents.

He stated that the job of law enforcement officers was demanding and dangerous, noting that it affects their spouses, children and companions.

He commended Obioguru for the initiative to erect a befitting office complex for his unit, stressing that his action has contributed in moderating the activities of his men and the public.

This is as Ikpeazu also commended the Abia State commissioner of police, Jane Agbede and other senior officers in Aba for the good work that they are doing in the state.

“For those, who go home and sleep may not know that these men stay awake round the clock, making sure the state is calm.

He appealed to Aba residents to continue to support the police, by providing them with credible information to help them sustain peace in the area and the entire state.

Read also: Federal roads: FG owing Ogun state over N300bn, says Abiodun

According to him, “security is everybody’s business, don’t say it does not concern you. Intelligence comes from the public and that is the most essential way you can support the police.

“They’re the frontline security agency. A lot of people go to other security agencies for help, leaving the police”.

Janet Agbede, commissioner of police, Abia State, who expressed joy at the commissioning of the facility noted that it would enhance the performance of the unit.

“The commander, RRS and his team, and wonderful security conscious individuals, have made us achieve this edifice for the ease of police service delivery.

“I am proud to tell you that a good environment generates a good service”, she stated.

She applauded the unique contribution of the unit and individual contributors, noting that their dream of having a befitting office complex has been achieved.

Johnbull Obioguru, a superintendent of police and commander, RRS, Abia State, the project was conceived, as a result of rampant breakout of suspects from detention facilities in the country.

He stated that the office complex was also conceived to do away with poor hygienic standards of police cells in a bid to make way for better facilities that would serve as quasi correctional centres for suspects.

To achieve the dream of a modern office facility, he said his unit appealed to spirited individuals in Aba to join hands with the police to realise their dream.

According to him, what you see here is a joint effort of members of the public, some of whom are seated here. It is with their help that we have been able to erect one of the most secure detention facilities in the State.

“This cell block was cast from bottom to top with rods, cement and granite. It is without a trace of single block work. Likewise, the offices, water tank and sanitation facilities were built to their highest standards.

He continued: “This project is a reflection of the commitment and love of the indigenes of Aba, towards the Nigeria Police. And it is this commitment that has held together with the strings of security in Aba and Abia State in general, despite the upsurge in crime currently being witnessed in the South-East region of Nigeria”.

He commended CP Agbede for her rare leadership style in coordinating both men and material resources in a way that none of them feel isolated.

He assured of the unit’s commitment towards combating and preventing crime in all its forms in Abia.

“This project stands as a reflection of our resolve and promise to you that crime and criminals will not overrun the state under our watch”, Obioguru assured.