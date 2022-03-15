DCS drives profitability campaign in print industry with NIPEX 2022

DCS Integrated Media, a premium print business and consultancy company aims to drive profitability and sustainability in the print industry through the gathering of stakeholders at the 2022 edition of the Nigeria International Print Expo (NIPEX).

The expo which is West Africa’s largest gathering of companies and professionals in the graphics, prints, and signs industry is scheduled to hold at the Landmark Centre, Oniru, Lagos from March 22nd to 24th 2022 and is themed ‘Making print profitable again in Nigeria’.

Tunde Obokhai, chief executive officer, DCS Integrated Media who are the organizers of NIPEX said NIPEX presents an ample opportunity for practitioners and operators in the industry, both local and foreign and visitors to meet, connect, interact, share innovative ideas, and at the same close good business deals at the show.

“The continuous effort of concerned print stakeholders and the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON) to ensure that the print business becomes profitable again in Nigeria and print contracts are executed locally for national capacity development is the driving force for this year’s graphics, printing, and signs stakeholders’ conference meeting,” he said.

Read also: CIPPON hails Buhari for e-polls, wants ballot papers printed locally

Obokhai said that over the years, the event has recorded over 30,000 quality visitors and more than 300 exhibitors from Nigeria, South Africa, the United Kingdom, America, China, among other countries, adding that the 2022 edition is even more crucial for Nigeria as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections which comes with a huge number of printing contracts.

He said notable brands such as Xerox, Konica Minolta, Mimaki, HP, GSW, Gific Printing Solutions, Roland, Canon, Superflux International, Midcomp South Africa, Brothers, White Horse Machinery UK, Coates Brothers West Africa, Sharp, Samsung, have been regular exhibitors at the show and will be expected this year.

Folorunso Alakija, billionaire businesswoman and vice-chairman of Digitalreality Print Limited, a foremost printing, and corporate support services provider will chair the opening ceremony. Through this position, she will drive the ongoing campaign of boosting profitability and increasing sustainability in the printing industry.

The convener also announced Digitalreality Prints Limited as the official printer for the program. In addition DCS that it has partnered with Fairtrade, organizers of agro and plastprintpack exhibition, to co-locate the 2022 edition of NIPEX with the 7th edition of plastprintpack Nigeria, Nigeria’s leading plastics, printing, and packaging trade show conference.

He said this partnership would meet a great need for the Nigeria print, plastics, and packaging market to have a robust all-in print, plastics, and packaging trade show conference in Nigeria at par with world-renowned exhibitions like DRUPA in Germany, and other global trade shows where the visitors and investors needs are met under one roof.

“With this partnership, DCS Integrated Media and Fairtrade expect valuable synergies for the benefit of exhibitors and visitors. To maximize the benefits, the trade visitor promotion campaign, conferences, and trade visitor registration will be coordinated,” Obokhai said.

According to Fairtrade, exhibitors from 15 countries will attend to showcase adapted technologies and solutions for the Nigerian and West African market in the fields of agriculture, food and beverage processing, ingredients, plastics, printing and packaging. They are expected to come from Bulgaria, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, and the UAE.

Bureau Veritas, the recognized world leader in testing, inspection, and certification services (TIC), is the Gold Sponsor of agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2022.