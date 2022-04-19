Dangote refinery is boosting Nigeria’s local content policy – NCDMB

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) have said that the ongoing construction of the 650,000 bpd Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos is a major boost for Nigeria’s local content policy drive.

The leaders of the two organisations who were on a tour of the project recently, also believed that the facility will redefine Africa’s largest economy’s domestic production of petroleum products.

They further noted that the completion of the refinery will secure the future of young engineers in Nigeria and put them at par with their counterparts in the global oil and gas industry.

Olalekan Olafuyi, national chairman, SPE, who spoke after the tour of the refinery and petrochemical projects, said the visit was necessitated by the need for members to see the reality of the massive project.

According to him, “much has been heard and written about the refinery. Coming here has given us the opportunity to see the level of construction works, application of world-class technology and massive equipment which are new to the Nigerian downstream oil and gas industry.

“We are amazed by the level of work already done and we are eagerly waiting for its completion. We are happy with what we have seen. Dangote is doing a great job. It is remarkable that a Nigerian company is building a world-class project.”

Read also: NCDMB roots for LPG as Selai expands penetration in Lagos

Also speaking, Patrick Obah, the director of planning research & statistics, NCDMB, stated that the Dangote refinery, Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s largest single-train facility, will contribute to the implementation of the Nigerian content policy through its engagement of Nigerian engineers.

“It is awesome that this kind of project is happening in Nigeria. For the first time, I saw a tank that could hold 120 million litres of liquid at the Dangote petroleum refinery plant. We are indeed happy that we have this kind of facility in Nigeria. The visit is very enriching for members of the society of petroleum engineers and the Nigerian content board.

“There is no doubt that the project gives inspiration to all visitors who come on a tour of the refinery. The refinery plant gives a lot of hope to Nigerians. It is important for us to grow local capacity that will be able to fit into the energy demand of tomorrow,” Obah said.

Yinka Akande, managing director, Dangote Industries Free Zone Development Company (DIFZDC), said that the Dangote refinery has continued to provide employment for Nigerians.