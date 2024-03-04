Dangote names refinery road after Herbert Wigwe

Alike Dangote, founder of Dangote group of companies, on Monday named the 120 kilometer stretch of road to his refinery after Herbert Wigwe, former group CEO of Access Corporation Plc.

Dangote announced this at the celebration of professional excellence in honour of the late Wigwe in Lagos.

Wigwe died on February 9, 2024 along with his wife, Chizoba, and son when an Airbus Helicopter EC130B4 they were travelling in crashed at a border town between California Nevada in the United States of America.

“I remain eternally grateful to Herbert Wigwe for supporting the completion of my projects. He was second to none,” Dangote said.

“He will remain an unforgettable mentee, friend and brother.”

Speaking with some journalists immediately after the event, Atedo Peterside, a Nigerian entrepreneur, and investment banker, said, “I don’t believe any two individuals are the same. We all have our different destinies. I think that Herbert’s destiny is unique. He had phenomenal energy, talent, he was a visionary, he was a philanthropist, a banker, he was an embodiment of several qualities and that kind of energy level is rare. Multitasking is part of his DNA. We love him, we will miss him. “

Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State said the State will do something in terms of mortalising late Wigwe.

He noted that Herbert Wigwe was the first person that supported his ambition generously.

Adesina Akinwunmi, the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), paid tribute to Herbert Wigwe, acknowledging his significant contributions that have brought pride not only to Nigeria but also to Africa as a whole.

According to Akinwunmi, Wigwe epitomizes relentlessness, determination, boldness, vision, and inspiration, coupled with an exceptional drive for excellence. Every endeavor undertaken by Wigwe turned into a success story, akin to transforming everything he touched into gold.

Wigwe is hailed as a quintessential banker, esteemed for his unwavering commitment and his ability to hold assets that benefit investors. His relentless pursuit of major achievements serves as a beacon of courage and inspiration for others in the industry.

Akinwunmi concluded by affirming Wigwe’s credibility as a bankable individual, paralleled by the success and reliability of Access Bank under his leadership.

Yemi Cardoso, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said, “today, we gather to honour the life and legacy of a truly exceptional individual. Herbert passing on February 9, 2024 was a sudden and profound loss. Yet as we come to terms with this loss, it is important that we celebrate the life of a man who dedicated himself to excellence and service.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, an entrepreneur and founder of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation said, “Herbert was committed to building an African continent where men and women can live to their own potential.