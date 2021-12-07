Dangote Group’s community devt projects receives Lagos Monarch’s commendations

Dangote Oil Refining Company and Dangote Fertiliser Limited have been commended for their community development model adopted to fast-track improved education, training and development of youths in about 15 host communities around Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Following the recent award of scholarships to 137 students of tertiary institutions and secondary schools from the company’s 15 host communities, the Onilekki of Lekki Land, Oba Olumuyiwa Ogunbekun said.

Dangote’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility projects have begun to yield positive results.

The monarch said that the majority of the youths who benefited from Dangote Oil Refining’s skill acquisition programmes are now gainfully employed by some of the company’s contractors, while others have become employers of labour. He noted that the Dangote Refinery project has become a blessing to all the host communities around Ibeju-Lekki.

Ogunbekun said the company had earlier trained Ibeju-Lekki youths on skill acquisition, which cuts across a wide range of vocational skills including welding, electrical technician, plumbing, auto mechanic, radio and television repairs, refrigerator and AC repairs, building and furniture making.

The scholarships were presented by Devakumar Edwin, the executive director, strategy, capital projects and portfolio development, Dangote Group, to 19 tertiary institution students and 118 secondary school students from 15 communities in Ibeju-Lekki.

According to the monarch, the company had also donated classrooms to serve the Abejoye Community in Ibeju-Lekki to provide quality education by way of provision of teaching materials and a conducive environment.

Ogunbekun noted that the move community development showed that the company is determined to carry along the host communities and to contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the locality.

He urged the beneficiaries of the scholarship programme to study hard and focus on their education in order to better their lives and become worthy ambassadors of Ibeju-Lekki in future.

Speaking on the scholarship award, Edwin said the Dangote Group believes that education was the passport to the future and that an investment in knowledge yields the greatest dividends for mankind. He said the company had over the years supported the Nigerian educational sector by instituting scholarship award programmes.

According to him, this is part of the company’s education intervention initiatives for indigenous students of host communities impacted by its businesses.

He said, “In 2019, we executed a pilot of the scholarship programme where 51 secondary school students from our 15 host communities here in Ibeju-Lekki were awarded. However, as 2019 came to a close, COVID-19 hit the global community, leaving its indelible mark not only on businesses but on every household.

“As a result, we could not institute the second edition of the scholarship programme in the year 2020. As the curtain closes on 2021, we cannot but acknowledge the efforts that our scholars have put into their academic studies, to obtain such excellent results, which qualifies them as beneficiaries of this award.

“Hence, after a rigorous screening process, 118 secondary school students and 19 tertiary institution students from our host communities have qualified for this scholarship award.”