Dangote fertilizer plant would provide millions of jobs for Nigerians – Zakhem

Zakhem Construction Nigeria Limited (ZCNL), a foremost international construction and engineering company, said the Dangote Fertilizer Plant, Lagos which is now undergoing a test run and will be fully operational beginning from February next year, would provide jobs for millions of Nigerians.

According to the Company, the completion of the Dangote fertilizer plant, a multi-billion dollars project, has once again demonstrated to the world that the Dangote Group is determined to grow its fortunes.

The Managing Director of Zakhem, the company that constructed and commissioned the gas pipeline and metering station to Dangote Fertiliser Limited, Uba Saidu-Malami in a statement in Abuja congratulated the Dangote Group for the successful completion of the Fertilizer Plant in Lagos.

Saidu-Malami said as a worthy partner, Zakhem is proud to contribute its quota to the multi-billion dollars Fertilizer Plant, adding that it is a source of pride for all Nigerians to have the second largest fertiliser plant in the world situated in their country.

He explained that Nigeria is expected to save about $500 million from import substitution and provide $400 million from exports of products from the fertilizer plant by the time it becomes fully operational.

“Zakhem has built over 23.3kM of pipeline with 250 mmsfd gas plant to power the Dangote fertiliser. This is in addition to the over 3,800 km pipeline and gas infrastructure experience the company has in Nigeria. The company had in the past constructed the Obajana and Ibese gas pipelines for Dangote group.

“Zakhem Construction Nigeria Limited has been in Nigeria for over 27 years and is an active member of the prestigious International Pipeline and Offshore Contractors Association (IPLOCA)”, the Managing Director stated.