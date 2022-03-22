Dangote fertiliser already exporting to US, India, Brazil

Dangote fertilisers are already being exported to some African markets and outside the continent to the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico. This was disclosed by Aliko Dangote, president/chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited today, during the commissioning of the company’s fertilizer plant in Lagos.

“The new plant will make Nigeria self-sufficient in fertilizer production, with excess capacity to export to other African markets and the rest of the world,” said Dangote, who also identified the US, India, Brazil and Mexico among countries the company’s fertilizer has already reached.

Established at a cost of $2.5 billion and to manufacture 3 million metric tonnes per annum of Urea, the facility is the largest of such on the African continent.

According to Dangote, the fertilizer project is an ambitious one that would drastically reduce the level of unemployment in the country through generation of direct and indirect employment. “Agriculture accounts for about 20 percent of Nigeria’s GDP and the country is a living producer of various agricultural commodities,” he said.

On his part, Godwin Emefiele, governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) described the Dangote fertilizer plant with its installed capacity of over 3 million metric tons per annum as a very significant feat in the country’s diversification agenda, and will help to increase the value chain in the petrol-chemical and allied sector, create jobs for our youths and boost agricultural productivity.