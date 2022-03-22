Food security, foreign exchange gains seen for Nigeria in Dangote fertiliser

Nigeria’s fertiliser deficits, which have contributed to poor farm outputs as well as scarce foreign exchange that has limited ability of people and businesses to transact, have been identified as some of the problems that would get some solutions with the Dangote fertiliser plant that was commissioned today.

The fertiliser plant, which was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari has a capacity to produce 3 million metric tonnes of Urea per annum, and was established at a cost of $2.5 billion in the Lekki Free Trade Zone area of Lagos State.

More details coming shortly….