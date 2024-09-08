Dana Air staff remain jobless as NG Eagle takes over obligations

Dana Air

As staff of suspended Dana Air remain out of job, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Saturday, announced that NG Eagle, Dana Air’s new partner, will handle ticket refunds and flight bookings for passengers affected by the airline’s suspension.

Recalled that the NCAA, months ago suspended Dana Air following a runway incursion at Lagos domestic airport in April.

However sources close to the airline told BusinessDay that the MD of Dana might not have sold the two aircraft but just gave them to NG Eagle to fly for him.

Read also: Dana Air CEO meets Keyamo, hints at fresh Investment, new fleet of aircraft

The recent announcement by NCAA was contained in a statement released on Saturday by Michael Achmugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA.

The resolution is coming after a meeting between Chris Najomo, the Acting Director General of the NCAA, and representatives from Dana Air and NG Eagle, where discussed ways to address complaints about delayed refunds

As part of the agreement, passengers will either receive cash refunds or have the option to use their existing tickets for flights operated by NG Eagle, ensuring minimal disruption to their travel plans.

The NCAA’s statement reads: “Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) refers to the suspension of Dana Air operations and its resultant effect on passenger travel.

“The authority is also aware that Dana Air customers who paid for flights that were not operated due to its suspension have sought a refund of their airfares and have been patiently waiting for same.

Read also: Dana Air disengages staff pending conclusion of its audit

“In line with NCAA’s regulatory obligations, Chris Najomo the DCGAand his management team have met with Dana Air and its new partners, NG Eagle with a view to resolving these complaints.

“The resolution is that NG Eagle will be taking up this obligation.

“To this end, Dana Air has informed that while alternative modalities are being put in place to treat cash refund requests, passengers who intend to utilize their tickets for travel will be able to do so on NG Eagle,” the statement read in part.

The statement further assured the public that Najomo and his team will continue working to resolve all Dana Air refund issues swiftly.

A staff of Dana Air who would not want to be mentioned said she and many of her colleagues are still out of job and haven’t been told what next steps that would be taken by the airline.