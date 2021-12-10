Dana Air introduces N18,000 flash sales on Enugu, Owerri, Asaba

To celebrate the yuletide, Dana Air has announced N18,000 flash sales for passengers travelling from Asaba, Owerri, and Enugu to Lagos, valid till 31 December 2021.

The airline revealed this during a courtesy visit by AHS Aviation Handling Services Nigeria Limited to Sukhjinder Mann, Dana Air’s newly appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

According to Sam Oluwole, director, Aviation Handling Services (AHS), “We are here to welcome Mr Sukhjinder Mann back to the Nigerian Aviation industry and to discuss challenges in the ground handling sector of the industry, business opportunities, infrastructure limitation of the airports and to assure him of our readiness and availability to support Dana Air at all times.

“Sukhjinder Mann is a Ground Handling Veteran, and has worked in various top management capacities in so many countries around the world including Africa and Europe and coming back to Nigeria to join the Management team of Dana Air as DCEO, speaks volumes of how Dana places premium on appointing highly experienced professionals in the management of its affairs.”

Read also: Why FG reversed approval granted Emirates Airline- DG NCAA

The Dana Air DCEO, Sukhjinder Mann, while commenting on the visit, thanked the team from the AHS aviation handling company for the show of support while reassuring them of Dana Air’s commitment to supporting the government’s ongoing effort to revamp the economy and make the industry viable.

”Having spent 13 years in the industry, our desire is to continue to improve on our operational efficiency while offering our guests seamless flight service, quality 24/7 customer service, onboard service, and affordable fares.

”As part of efforts to celebrate our customers this yuletide, we have introduced N18,000 flash sales for our customers travelling from Asaba, Owerri, and Enugu to Lagos and this will be on till 31st December 2021.”

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a varied fleet of 9 aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Asaba.