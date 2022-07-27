CVR: Lagos overtakes Kano as INEC registers 11 million new voters

Lagos has overtaken Kano State as the state with the most completed registrations, new data released Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has revealed.

According to INEC, Lagos is leading in terms of the state with 508,936 completed registrations, followed by Kano with 500,207 and Delta with 481,929.

As of last week, Kano had 458,559 fresh registrants, with Lagos coming second with 451,156.

However, the new data released by the commission, shows that the total number of persons who have completed their registration stood at 11,011,119 as of Monday, July 25.

According to the details released by INEC, 3,391,940 started their registration online while 7,619,179 carried out their registration physically.

It also disclosed that youths aged between 18 and 35 constitute the highest number of completed registrations with a total of 7,828,570.

Meanwhile, the commission has said that the high figures obtain from Lagos State were because of proactive measures put in place to help smooth the registration process across the state, stressing that it has encouraged more Nigerians to show interest in registering.

Speaking to BusinessDay Wednesday, INEC’s Head of Publicity and Voter Education in Lagos, Nike Oriowo said the commission would sustain the tempo across the state until the exercise end on July 31, adding that additional registration points had been created across the state to capture more people.

“The figures you are seeing from Lagos are because of handwork, we have embarked on massive awareness across the state in recent months about the exercise, while new registration points were set up across the state.

“We are doing more, in the remaining days till the exercise close”, Oriowo said.

Meanwhile, the commission has said there is no going back on the July 31 date for the completion of the registration.

INEC had earlier fixed June 30 as the deadline for the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), ahead of the 2023 elections. But pressure from stakeholders, including a court injunction forced the commission to extend the exercise till July 31.

The commission has promised to deliver free and fair elections and Nigerians are counting on INEC to make their votes count in the 2023 general elections.