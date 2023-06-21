Customs releases intercepted railway parts to NSCDC in Niger

The Niger/Kogi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Wednesday released heavy railway locomotive parts it intercepted to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger.

The Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Busayo Kadejo, disclosed this at the command’s Headquarters in Minna, while handing over the items to the NSCDC.

Kadejo told newsmen that the railway parts were intercepted by the personnel of the service on surveillance along Bida-Minna road on May 11.

“On May 11, 2023 at about 10:30 a.m. our surveillance patrol team intercepted one white unregistered Mitsubishi Canter truck along Bida-Minna road,” he said.

He said that sensing danger when flagged down and fearing possible arrest, the driver and other occupants of the vehicle took to their heels abandoning the truck.

“The patrol team discovered that the vehicle was carrying vandalised railway locomotive parts belonging to the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC).

“The command obtained necessary approval from the Comptroller General of Customs to enable us handover the vehicle and the items to the NSCDC.

“I, hereby, handover the intercepted white Mitsubishi Canter with the railway locomotive parts to the NSCDC,” he said.

Receiving the items, Commandant Mohammed Dandare of NSCDC in the state said that the corps would do everything possible to unravel the suspects behind the crime.

“After our investigations, we will prosecute anybody involved in this dastardly act no matter how highly placed,” he said.