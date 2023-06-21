Premium Cassava expands operation to meet demand

To reduce Nigeria’s import bill of cassava-by products and meet the increasing demand for starch and high-quality flour, Premium Cassava Products Limited (PCPL) has expanded its operations, with the milk storage tank for starch production now reaching 10,000 litres.

“PCPL has made remarkable strides in improving the quality and sustainability of cassava-based products, while also fostering economic development within Nigeria,” the company said in a statement.

“The company’s flagship offerings, including garri, starch, and high-quality flour, have not only set new industry standards but also solidified PCPL’s commitment to excellence,” the statement said.

PCPL has become Nigeria’s largest industrial processor of locally grown cassava tubers, processing over 60,000 metric tons of cassava annually, the company disclosed.

Additionally, PCPL has enabled farmers to increase their yields and improve the overall quality of their products by providing technical support, high-yield seeds, quality cassava stems, and other essential inputs.

Over the past year, PCPL has achieved several significant milestones. Notably, the company has earned certifications such as FSSC 22000 V 5.1 and ISO 22000:2018, reinforcing its position as a leader in the food manufacturing sector.

Moreover, PCPL’s products hold the Halal certification, demonstrating its commitment to meeting diverse consumer preferences. These achievements, according to the statement, underscore PCPL’s dedication to innovation, quality, and adherence to international standards.

“In a country yearning for reliable and sustainable solutions, PCPL emerges as a visionary entity transforming Nigeria’s cassava industry.

“With an unwavering dedication to quality, sustainability, and community empowerment, PCPL offers a pathway to food security even as it uplifts farmers, and propels economic growth.”