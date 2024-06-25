Customs official dies during committee meeting at National Assembly

A senior official from the Nigeria Customs Service has passed away during a House Committee engagement at the National Assembly.

The incident occurred around 1:00 PM on Tuesday.

According to Akin Rotimi, House Spokesman and Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, the official developed sudden health complications during the meeting.

He said despite the prompt response from first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, efforts to save the official were unsuccessful.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed at this time out of respect for the family’s privacy.

The House of Representatives expressed its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased, recognizing the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and the nation.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant,” Abbas Tajudeen, speaker of the House said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

The House has pledged to support efforts to understand the circumstances around the incident and is cooperating fully with relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available, and the House has requested patience and respect for the family’s privacy during this period of mourning.