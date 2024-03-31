Current hardship won’t last forever, says Abiru …Distributes foodstuff to constituents to mark 60th birthday

Tokunbo Abiru, senator representing Lagos East senatorial district, has said that the pain of the current economic hardship in the country would not last forever, imploring Nigerians to be steadfast and remain faithful in the country and the Bola Tinubu administration.

Abiru, who clocked 60 on Monday, said he decided not to throw a social party to celebrate his birthday because of the current economic reality.

The lawmaker made this known at his constituency office in Ikorodu, where he distributed thousands of food packs to his constituents, to reduce their burdens in the present tough economic climate.

The senator said he wanted to use the occasion of his birthday to reach out to vulnerable members in his senatorial district who are affected by the rising cost of living.

The food packs given to the beneficiaries contained rice, garri, beans and wheat.

Beneficiaries were selected through an online application while the food packs were distributed simultaneously at the Local Government and Local Council Development Areas that make up Lagos East Senatorial District.

Abiru listed the categories of vulnerable people benefitting to include widows, persons living with physical disabilities, unemployed youths, women and the aged.

Abiru, represented by his media aide, Enitan Olukotun, said he was happy to put food on the table of people in his constituency, stressing that there was disbursement of more than N150 million in 24 months to over 2,500 vulnerable people under his COVID-19 financial relief scheme.

He noted that each beneficiary received N5,000 direct credit throughout the period of the programme.

“I am using the special occasion of my 60th birthday to identify with you, my esteemed constituents in this current economic hardship largely due to wrong policy choices of past administrations, which the current government is trying to correct,” he said.

“It will be a smack of crass insensitivity for me to throw a social party, entertaining guests when most of our people are struggling to meet their basic needs, particularly food.

“Therefore, I shelved all social plans and decided to celebrate by providing food packs to over 10,000 households in Lagos east senatorial district.

“Like I have been doing every quarter, the categories of vulnerable people are widows, persons with disabilities, unemployed youths, women, and the aged.

“For more inclusiveness and wider reach, vulnerable persons who were shortlisted from online nominations will also benefit. I am optimistic that this pain will not last forever.

“Frantic efforts by the federal government to ensure food security and commodity prices stability will soon be realised. Also, various interventions by the Lagos State Government will assist to ease the pains in no distant time.

“My commitment to deliver on my mandate remains unshaken on the three pillars of legislative, empowerment/ facilitations and endowment. This will ensure greater good to a larger number of our people,” Abiru said

The senator, who is also chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, expressed profound gratitude to the people of Lagos East Senatorial District, for availing him the opportunity to serve them. He also thanked the leaders of his party, particularly President Bola Tinubu, who made a remarkable impact in his political journey.

The beneficiaries lauded the lawmaker for his kind gesture and called on other rich Nigerians to emulate him to alleviate the suffering of people.

Speaking to BusinessDay, Micheal Odun, a beneficiary applauded the lawmaker for the gesture, but pleaded with him to try and create more jobs for the unemployed youth in the constituency.

He urged other wealthy Nigerians to emulate Abiru’s kindness.

Another beneficiary, Rofita Ishola said that Abiru had shown over the years that he was after the welfare of the people in his constituency.

“I am not surprised with what he is doing; remember he had earlier given us a food pack some months ago.

“Abiru setup and equipped an IT innovative lab here in Ikorodu that many of our children are benefitting from,” she said