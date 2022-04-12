CTG stakeholders urge government to implement sector policies

Stakeholders in the Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) sector have called on the federal government to implement the industry road map policy, which according to them is critical to the revival of textile sector in the country.

The Stakeholders in the value chain held a one day seminar on national dialogue on the CTG policy in Abuja where they highlighted the need to increase cotton production, capacity of ginneries and textile companies in the country.

The event was coordinated with the collaboration of the German Cooperation agency, Deutsche Zusammennarbett, the European Union (EU) and the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment .

Other key stakeholders are Cotton Production Merchant Association of Nigeria (COPMAN), Nigeria Textile Manufacturers Association (NTMA), Cotton Ginners (GAMAN).

At the meeting, the President, National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN), Achimugwu Anibe, particularly said that the implementation of the policy will not only enable stakeholders to leverage on success, but will enhance relationship among sector’s stakeholders.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria, mid last year announced plans to resuscitate the Cotton Textile and Garment sector. The plan is to enable the country attain self-sufficiency in cotton production and create jobs, while enhancing the skills of Nigerians across the value chain of cotton production.

Offering his perspective on ways to revive the sector, Anibe reiterated the stakeholders’ views that for industries in the cotton sector value chain to survive, there there must be insistence on implementation of policies by government.

NACOTAN president was confident that if provisions contained in the CTG roadmap were implemented, the sector would be able to surmount its numerous challenges.

He said the seminar was a follow up to an earlier meeting held on Februrary 22, 2022 which called for fashioning of a roadmap for the implementation of the CTG policy of the federal government of Nigeria.

Also speaking at the meeting, Folorunsho Daniyan, NTMAN chairman, said encouraging attendance by stakeholders underscores the importance which players in the industry attach to the issues affecting the sector.

Samuel Oloruntoba, executive secretary, Cotton Ginners Association of Nigeria, lamented the pitiable state of cotton ginner in the cotton value chain.

He said Nigeria had close to 52 ginneries in the past but that only 21 are operational at the moment.

“As a result, there is only 100 tonnes of cotton being ginned per annum instead of the potential of 600 tonnes. This translates to a loss in both capacity and benefits”, he said.